‘Be careful what you wish for:’ Lawmakers react to DeSantis’ return after ending presidential bid

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis has dropped out of the race for President.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

He announced the suspension of his campaign on the social media platform X, the same place where he initially launched his once-promising bid for the Republican nomination last May.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“I am suspending my campaign,” said DeSantis is the 4 ½ minute long video.

DeSantis also threw his support behind former President Donald Trump, the likely GOP Presidential nominee.

Related Story: Ron DeSantis ends his struggling presidential bid before New Hampshire and endorses Donald Trump

Now, DeSantis returns to his home state of Florida, which is currently in the middle of the 2024 legislative session.

While on the trail, DeSantis gave little indication as to his legislative priorities and it’s not clear how much influence he’ll be able to exert on the process now that he’s returned.

On Monday, Democratic leaders in the Senate predicted he’d likely come back as a lame duck with little sway.

Related Story: Trump celebrates DeSantis’ decision to drop out, ending a bitter feud that defined the 2024 campaign

“I think the Governor is going to come back without the power that he had prior to, and you’re going to see legislators standing up and pushing back,” said State Senator Geraldine Thompson (D-Orlando).

However, Republicans like State Senator Blaise Ingoglia (R-Spring Hill) argued DeSantis has already been exerting his influence on session behind the scenes.

Ingoglia told Action News Jax he expects the Governor and Republican supermajorities in both chambers to continue getting along just fine.

Related Story: Trump and Haley hustle for last-minute votes a day after DeSantis drops out. Follow live updates

“I know that there have been some Democrats sort of wishing for the Governor’s demise Presidentially, and now he’s back in town and all I can say to that is be careful what you wish for,” said Ingoglia.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Senator Ingoglia also said he believes the Governor is aligned with the legislature on some of the top priorities this year, including bolstering support for law enforcement and protecting children from the dangers of social media.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.