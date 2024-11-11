‘Be Smart With Your Kids’ Smartphone’ event hosted by FBI Jacksonville, DCPS Parent Academy

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — The Federal Bureau of Investigation Jacksonville Division (FBI) and the Duval County Public Schools’ Parent Academy are partnering up to host the “Be Smart with your Kid’s Smartphone” program on Thursday, Nov. 14 at Mandarin High School.

Since 2018, more than 2,500 parents and educators across North Florida have attended “Be Smart” events to learn how to help protect their kids from online predators.

FBI Special Agents and deputies who investigate crimes against children and terrorism matters will discuss the latest technology and social media apps that offenders are using to target, influence, and manipulate youth.

“Be Smart with Your Kids’ Smartphone” is free and open to parents, caregivers, and educators. Content may not be appropriate for youth, and parental discretion is advised.

You’re asked to register for the event by clicking this link.

