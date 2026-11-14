Beachwalk loses another business as Island Fin Poke owner cites unfulfilled promises

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Beachwalk in St. Johns County is losing another business, and the owner says it’s all because of unfulfilled promises. Island Fin Poke announced it would be closing its doors due to the ongoing construction.

A Margaritaville hotel is being built at Beachwalk, but even that project has gone through years of delays after development was supposed to begin in 2023. Seth Neiman says the anticipated hotel still isn’t enough for his business to remain open.

This is the dream business owners like Neiman say they were promised when they made Beachwalk their home: a 14-acre Crystal Lagoon with plenty of foot traffic to be shared among nearby shops and restaurants. But years later, Neiman says the empty sign and ongoing construction say it all.

“It became a bait and switch. They baited us all in, and they got us the 10-year leases, and they sold the buildings,” Neiman said.

Neiman signed his lease for Island Fin Poke at Beachwalk in 2022. The mixed-use development is overseen by Falcone Group and PEBB Enterprises. Neiman says the project’s marketing video was a huge driver behind his decision.

“This is supposed to be a place to gather, a little town center,” Neiman said.

“If they came through with what they said they were going to do, we would have had the traffic. Twenty or 30 guests a day make a huge difference in your business,” Neiman said.

Neiman’s business is just one in a chain of recent closures in Beachwalk. Both Burger Fi and Daybreak Market’s gas station closed in September, and Bagels R Us closed a couple of months prior.

For Neiman, it happens to come at the same time his wife was diagnosed with a blood disorder.

“She needed treatment right away, and she has to get plasma treatment for seven to 10 days straight. And it’s a very scary thing,” Neiman said.

“A message to all our former guests that come here: just thank you. I wish things went differently, but they didn’t,” Neiman said.

Action News Jax reached out to both developers for comment, but has not received a response.

Neiman is kindly asking for prayers for his wife.

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