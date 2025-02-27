Become a ‘weed wrangler’: Volunteers needed for invasive plant cleanup March 1st

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville-area U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is looking for help preventing the spread of harmful invasive species in Florida’s green spaces.

Efforts are especially active now, as part of National Invasive Species Awareness Week.

Weed Wrangles are a state-wide initiative to hand-remove especially harmful trees, vines, and flowering plants.

“Most importantly,” said USACE biologist Jessica Spencer, “It is a great opportunity to welcome our community to come out and learn about our local natural areas and how non-native/ invasive plants impact them.”

This year, the target plants are coral ardisia, caesar weed, Japanese climbing fern, tuberous sword fern, arrowhead vine, wild taro, kalanchoe, camphor tree, and air potato.

The local Weed Wrangles are hosted by the First Coast Invasives Working Group and The Garden Club of America.

The next event is scheduled for Saturday, March 1st from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M.

There are multiple locations:

Vilano Beach (St. Augustine)

Tree Hill Nature Center (Jacksonville)

University of North Florida

Hanna Park (Atlantic Beach)

Atlantic Recreation Center

Walter Jones Historic Park (Jacksonville)

Organizers say they will need the most help at the Tree Hill Nature Center.

For more information, click here.

