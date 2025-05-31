Beloved manatee, Paddy Doyle, dies due to a collision with a watercraft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Long-term adoptee, Paddy Doyle, the beloved manatee, died from a collision with a watercraft near Jacksonville in April.

Paddy was one of the oldest manatees and was first spotted at Blue Spring in 1971.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

He would visit Blue Springs every winter and summer months, appearing in mating herds in Lake Monroe.

Throughout his lifetime, Paddy experienced changes to St. Johns River environment and constantly dodged boats.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Over the years, additional protections to preserve manatees were implemented at Blue Spring and St. Johns River.

According to Save the Manatee Club, Paddy Doyle leaves behind a lasting legacy and will be missed by many.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Over the years, additional protections to preserve manatees were implemented.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.