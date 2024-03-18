Berkman II property could be auctioned off next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Berkman Plaza II was demolished just more than two years ago and the site still sits empty with now yet another hurdle.

According to court documents, the developers owe the property owner, Choate Construction, $5,125,739 and unless it’s paid the site will be auctioned off to the public.

“Delays happen. I understand. All I can do is be patient and I think everyone else is as well. But we want to see things move forward,” Drew Collins, who lives next door to the Berkman II, said. He moved to the Riverfront back in 2008 and saw every stage of the troubled Berkman site.

“It was the hope that downtown would get better. It’s slow progress, but I think it’s getting there. And there’s a lot to do. Lots of stuff to walk to,” he said.

Action News Jax reported in 2022 that the site’s developer, PB Riverfront, owed the demolition company, Pece of Mind, $1 million. The city council eventually stepped in and approved taxpayer dollars to tear it down with the promise of reimbursement from the developer.

The City said now it is also still owed about $1.3 million. A representative said they filed for foreclosure on the lien which has been “ongoing for a while”.

Just before demolition in 2022, Former Council Member Reggie Gaffney told Action News Jax’s Robert Grant that construction would begin by 2023. We asked the City what’s next for the site but have not yet heard back.

Meanwhile, Pece of Mind filed a countersuit against Choate Construction for unjust enrichment and fraud from the deals made surrounding the property.

As of Tuesday, the site is still set to be sold by the Duval County Clerk of Courts on Mar. 25. The online auction starts at 11:00 a.m.

