Betty Crocker releases list of favorite holiday flavors by state

FLORIDA — White chocolate is the number one holiday flavor in Florida, according to a list made by Betty Crocker.

The company put together a list of the top-searched flavors on their site from Nov. 27, 2023 to Jan. 1, 2024 and organized it by state.

Goeriga’s top flavor is cinammon.

Each region of the country seems to have a specific palate.

The South prefers warmth and richness: white chocolate, caramel, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

The Midwest favors comfort and decadence: caramel, chocolate, and molasses.

The Northeast likes fruity and nutty flavors: cranberry, fig, and hazelnut.

The West leans toward nature-inspired flavors: fig, pear, ginger, pomegranate, and molasses.

