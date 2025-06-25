Beware of new website scam in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County, Florida Emergency Management announced there’s been some sketchy activity with the official PayFLClerk site.

Someone is creating fake websites and social media accounts that look like the real PayFLClerk platform. But they’re not. These copycat sites are trying to trick people into using them instead of the real thing.

Florida officials are already on it. They’re investigating and working to shut those fake sites down, the Clay County, Florida Emergency Management said.

In the meantime, stay sharp. Only use www.PayFLClerk.com when making official payments or transactions.

