Local

Beyoncé performing at halftime of NFL Christmas Day game on Netflix

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Beyoncé accepts the Innovator Award onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

HOUSTON, Texas — Beyoncé is taking the stage at halftime of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans game on Netflix on Christmas Day. The Sunday night game is in Houston, the superstar’s hometown.

The game is one of two on Netflix on Christmas Day. Prior to the Raven-Texans game, the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Beyoncé‘s announcement comes days after she earned 11 Grammy Award nominations for her album “Cowboy Carter.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!