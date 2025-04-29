Bhayshul Tuten could compete for considerable snaps at RB for Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Many expected the Jaguars to select Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with the fifth overall selection, however, the Jags made an even bolder move, electing to trade up and draft Travis Hunter.

Instead, Jaguars’ GM James Gladstone found his running back in the fourth round, selecting Virginia Tech’s Bhayshul Tuten. While he might not be the prospect Jeanty was, Tuten is just as difficult to tackle.

Among the RBs in this year’s draft, Tuten ranked second in most difficult RBs to tackle. He averaged 4.40 yards after contact (5th) and boasted the second highest career missed tackle rate in the draft class.

It isn’t just that Tuten is difficult to tackle either, he’s the fastest and most explosive RB in the class as well. Tuten’s 4.32 40-yard dash, 10-yard split, and vertical led all RBs.

His athleticism certainly helped Tuten’s career 18% explosive run rate, third best in this year’s draft class. Tuten was actually somebody that James Gladstone highlighted as a priority target during his hiring interviews with the team.

He believed enough in Tuten to help him secure the position and believed in him enough once more to then select him. Versatility is the name of the game for Gladstone. Every selection made was one based on intangibles and versatility.

Tuten is no different as the Hokies’ RB returned two kickoffs for TDs in 2023 on just 19 attempts. He’s got the opportunity to compete there in Jacksonville. Tuten is solid in pass-protection and as a receiver, however, his 10 career fumbles are concerning.

Tuten fumbled every 41 touches in college, something he will assuredly need to clean up in Jacksonville. Tuten has all the talent to compete with Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby for some snaps at running back.

He’s likely an option to consider on third down. His ability to shed tackles, combined with breakaway speed make him a dangerous weapon from anywhere on the field. Lookout for Bhayshul Tuten to make an instant impact in 2025

Bhayshul Tuten

