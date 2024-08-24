Big business breaks ground in Northwest Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fla. — The fast-food distribution company, Anderson-DuBose, is expanding its operation into Jacksonville.

The company broke ground on a brand new facility on Cisco Drive West, off Pritchard Road, on Tuesday.

Anderson DuBose Company, Inc. serves restaurant chains like McDonalds and Chipotle.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Protest planned to save Anastasia Island State Park

The $60 million facility in Jacksonville will serve more than 300 hundred restaurants in the Southeast and provide 109 jobs to the city, according to a news release from JAXUSA Partnership.

In a social media post, Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan said, “I couldn’t be more excited that we will be home to Anderson-Dubose’s brand-new food storage facility in Northwest Jacksonville. They see our city’s promise, they know our reputation as America’s Logistics Hub, as well as a fantastic place to do business. This minority-owned and family-owned company is exactly the type of business that we want to attract to Jacksonville.”

Read: ‘It feels like it’s personal:’ Jacksonville leaders fear city’s lawsuit against Laura Street Trio owners could stall development talks

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.