Black Creek Bike Trail repairs underway, some sections closed through fall

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County announced Monday that crews are currently repairing the Black Creek Bike Trail, resulting in the closure of certain sections for construction.

Phase 1 of the repairs involves closing two boardwalk sections near County Road 220, with work expected to last a month.

Phase 2 will commence after Phase 1 is completed, affecting the boardwalk along Highway 17 between Harbor Island Drive and Pace Island Trace, and is anticipated to last around three months.

Despite the construction, the rest of the Black Creek Bike Trail remains open to the public.

The repairs are intended to improve the trail experience, but the specific details of these improvements are yet to be revealed.

The County is advising the community to plan accordingly and use other sections of the trail during the repair period.

