Black Rodeo coming to the Jacksonville Equestrian Center on Saturday

The Black Rodeo is returning to town on Saturday.

The show is happening at the Jacksonville Equestrian Center.

The event highlights African Americans’ cultural impact in developing the West.

There is a show at 1 p.m. and a show at 7 p.m.

The 7 p.m. show is listed as sold out, but the 1 p.m. show still has tickets available, according to the group’s EventBrite page.

For more information, click here. To purchase tickets, click here.

