Boat takes on water in Saint Mary’s Inlet as multiple agencies assist in rescue

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — On Friday just before 4 p.m., the Camden County Marine Unit and National Park Service (NPS) quickly responded to a boat taking on water in the Saint Mary’s Inlet. Four people were on the boat in very rough seas.

Once the vessel was located crews boarded and began pumping out water. Nassau County and Tow Boat US also assisted by providing an additional pump while NPS Rangers kept boat traffic away.

Camden County boat rescue A moving escort was formed and the boat was driven to safety at the Saint Mary's Marina. (Camden County Sheriff's Office)

A moving escort was formed and the boat was driven to safety at the Saint Mary’s Marina.

“Additional units with Saint Mary’s Police, Georgia DNR, and Fire Rescue assisted at the Marina,” Camden County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office reminds all boaters to check the weather and bilge pumps before heading out this summer on the water.

