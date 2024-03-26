Local

Body camera footage captures two dogs rescued, revived from burning home in St. Johns County

Deputies and firefighters in St. Johns County pulled two dogs out of a burning home and performed life-saving measures.

SJSO dog rescue Deputies and firefighters in St. Johns County pulled two dogs out of a burning home and performed life-saving measures. (St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Dramatic body camera footage showed the moments when St. Johns County deputies arrived at the scene of a burning home on Powell Road. Deputies learned there were animals inside as the fire increased in intensity.

Deputy Branaum kicked open the front door and firefighters entered the home. They removed two unresponsive dogs. The deputy and fire rescue performed CPR, providing oxygen to the dogs until they gained consciousness.

Video shows emergency personnel lifting the dogs to safety as a member of fire rescue says, “These guys will be a little slower than they were before, but they’ll be all alright.” Another firefighter responded by saying, “Oh yeah, they’ll be fine. I mean, they’re up. They’ll be all right.”

Unfortunately, two more dogs and a cat were found inside the home. Life-saving efforts were not successful.

Warning: The body camera footage in this story might be difficult for some to watch.

