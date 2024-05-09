Body camera video shows Jacksonville police, neighbors saving toddler after near drowning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New body camera video from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shows an officer and neighbors saving a two-year-old’s life.

The video was shared on Facebook Tuesday.

Officers responded to a potential drowning in a Southside retention pond on April 17.

The toddler’s mother said the two-year-old slipped out of the house while she was in the bathroom. Neighbors helped look for the girl and found her in the retention pond.

James Sizemore, the neighbor, and the child’s mom worked together to perform CPR until police arrived, Sizemore told JSO.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The body camera video shows Officer Christopher Burns running to help the child as soon as he responded. He then took over doing CPR.

Office Sizemore said he didn’t have time to think about if the child would survive. “It was just focusing on doing the CPR correctly,” he said in the video.

The toddler was taken to Wolfson’s Children’s Hospital where she was breathing on her own again, according to the Facebook video.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

JSO said the child made a full recovery according to the mother.

“This is an important reminder to get CPR certified and get swim lessons,” JSO said in its post.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.