Body found believed to be woman who ended up in St. Johns River from Fuller Warren Bridge on Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A body found on the Northbank on Wednesday morning is believed to be that of a woman who ended up in the water from the Fuller Warren Bridge on Monday.

Action News Jax told you Monday that a fight in a car led to a crash on the Fuller Warren Bridge.

According to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office incident report, a 28-year-old woman was last seen by a 47-year-old woman “before falling/jumping off bridge.” The report said the 28-year-old woman’s mental condition was “suicidal/despondent.”

Two sources told Action News Jax on Monday that the woman had been pushed.

JSO and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department searched for the missing woman in the St. Johns River on Monday, but she was not found.

On Wednesday morning, a body believed to be that of the missing woman was found near Corkscrew Park, according to another JSO incident report.

That report said that when the officer arrived, JFRD Station 4 was on the scene and had retrieved the missing woman’s body from the water.

The officer took the woman out of the National Crime Information Center’s database as a missing person, the report said.

