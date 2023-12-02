Local

Body found at Rulon International in St. Johns County

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Stock photo of crime scene tape. Three people are dead following a suspected murder-suicide in Florida, authorities said. (MattGush/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday morning to an unconscious individual with no pulse.

According SJCS, the death appears natural due to a medical issue.

Action News Jax reached out to Rulon International for more details.

