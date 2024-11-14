Body of missing Navy sailor stationed in Jacksonville found in Georgia river

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The body of a Navy sailor who was stationed in Jacksonville has been found in Georgia, authorities say.

Police say the last time anyone saw 25-year-old Devin Jeter of Scottdale, Ga., was after he was dropped off at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Nov. 7.

From the airport, he rented a 2024 silver Jeep Compass with Florida license plate EWAG47

When he didn’t report for duty the next day, his co-workers told his family, who filed a missing person report.

Devin Jeter (Family/Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

On Thursday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a fisherman found Jeter’s body along the Ocmulgee River near Lumber City, Ga.

Investigators say the Jeep that Jeter rented has not been found yet.

The GBI is asking anyone who may have seen Jeter or the silver Jeep Compass between Atlanta and Lumber City to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Eastman at 478-374-6988, or share tips anonymously via the GBI’s tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at GBI’s tip submission page, or through the “See Something, Send Something” mobile app.

