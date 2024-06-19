Pregnant mother found dead at Brentwood home during welfare check

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local mother who was pregnant with her second child was found dead at a home on W. 41st St., according to loved ones.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Family members and neighbors said Quintasha Ross hadn’t heard or seen her in roughly two weeks.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“She was a nice happy person; she was always coming to my house. ‘Mom!’ she would always call me mom because she didn’t have family in Jacksonville,” Tonja Moorer said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a welfare check led to a death investigation and they suspect foul play. Over 24 hours after they were originally called out, Action News Jax spotted a homicide detective and crime scene investigators back at the home taking pictures.

Video given to Action News Jax shows a hole in the backyard that was dug up and police can be seen working around the property near trash cans.

“It’s sick,” Moorer said.

ORIGINAL STORY: Body found on Jacksonville’s Northside; neighbors say victim was pregnant woman

Satana Jones and Tonja Moorer were the ones who called police.

“I smelt a foul smell when I came up on the porch that my girl indicated to me she smelled too,” Jones said. “I could smell it when we were coming up in the driveway and with wind blowing you can smell it in the back field.”

“There was a hole that was dug in the backyard, I can’t say how deep it was. Maybe 3 and half, 4 feet deep.”

Jones and Moorer said they confronted a man on the property a few days ago about her whereabouts, and said he was eventually placed into handcuffs when police showed up.

“When he went around on the side of the house and made him check the trash, that’s where you could see everything and that’s when they put the cuffs on him,” Jones said.

Police say one person was taken in for questioning and Action News Jax is still working to learn if they are facing any charges.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.