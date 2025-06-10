Boy seriously injured after shooting at Orange Park Athletic Association

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — A boy was injured Tuesday afternoon after a shooting at a local park, according to the Orange Park Police Department.

Police first responded to reports of a juvenile being shot in the leg around 12:42 P.M.

It happened at the Orange Park Athletic Association at Gano Park, near Kingsley Avenue.

According to police, the boy was taken to the hospital and listed as being in serious condition.

“A little shocking,” said one neighbor, Jimmie Wright. “I was at the park like two hours ago. It was nice and quiet, kids playing...”

Wright tells Action News Jax this isn’t the first time he’s heard of a shooting at Gano Park. “I’ve been here for over 7 years and this is the second shooting since I’ve been here,” said Wright.

Action News Jax reported when an 18-year-old, Drew Allan Wright III, was killed there in 2022.

OPPD said Tuesday that everyone involved is accounted for and cooperating with investigators. The identity of the suspected shooter has not yet been released.

Updates will be provided here as they become available.

