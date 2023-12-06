Bradford County man armed with a shotgun tracks down girlfriend, charged with aggravated assault

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla — At 2 a.m. December 4, Bradford County Sheriff’s Officers responded to a call about a burglary at the victim’s home. The suspect, Isaiah Byrd, fled the scene armed with a shotgun before police could arrive.

After officers located the vehicle, a felony traffic stop was conducted and Byrd was arrested. Police reports state that after he was read his Miranda rights, he told officers the victim, his now ex-girlfriend, hadn’t returned home. He then decided to use his cell phone to track her.

Armed with a shotgun, he drove to her location and barged into the home to confront her and accuse her of cheating. He old police he was stopped at the front door and a fight broke out. He stated that he then fled the scene.

Police then interviewed the individuals at the residence and their statements revealed contradictory information.

The police reports state that the individuals were in the room located towards the back of the house when Byrd came flying in the home and tried to run to the room where his ex girlfriend was. One of the residents tried to block his path, but Byrd pushed past her.

At one point they were able to talk him down enough to get him to leave the house. However, he remained on the front steps and became “irate.” He pushed his way back into the home. When they could not get him out, they struck him over the head several times.

He then got into his car and appeared to drive away. The victim then went outside to make a call, but Byrd was there pointing the shotgun at her face. The victim told the police she was in fear for her life and had never seen “that type of look” on his face.

Police placed Byrd under arrest and transported him to the Bradford County Jail without incident. The shotgun and ammunition were collected as evidence.

He is facing charges of:

Armed felony trespassing

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill

Burglary with assault and battery

