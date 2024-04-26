Bradford County Sheriff’s Office announced two more arrests in connection with stabbing death

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — Two more people have been arrested and charged in connection to the stabbing death of Emory Crews Jr.

On Thursday Action News Jax told you three suspects were initially arrested in Bradford County. But that wasn’t the end of the investigation.

On Friday afternoon, the sheriff’s office announced two additional arrests.

Stephanie Brunson, 41, and Thomas Borland, 42, were taken into custody. Brunson was charged with destruction of evidence, resisting arrest without violence, and a Bradford County warrant for felony violation of probation. Borland was arrested and charged with destruction of evidence.

On Thursday two people who brought Crews to a local hospital in Starke with a stab wound and then left were arrested. After looking at surveillance video from the hospital, investigators arrested Joshua Ward and Dianna Chamberlin for destruction of evidence. Crews later died from his injuries.

That led deputies to Gary Alvin Weeks Jr. at his family’s property. He was also arrested and charged with premeditated first-degree murder.

Friday’s announcement by the sheriff’s office now brings those arrested to five individuals.

