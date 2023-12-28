Bradford County Sheriff's Office cracking down on DUI's

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla — Bradford County’s Sheriff, Gordon Smith, sent out a community warning against drinking and driving today.

“Our deputies will be out IN FORCE this weekend as we plan on covering the county with DUI enforcement,” Said Sheriff Gordon Smith in a Facebook post .

BCSO has already made three DUI arrests in 24 hours in Bradford County.

“It’s really that simple - you drink, you drive, you lose.”

BCSO states that their goal is for everyone to arrive alive at their destination over the New Years holiday.

“Arrive Alive isn’t just a catchy slogan, it’s our wish for you going into 2024. We Care.”

