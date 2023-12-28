Local

Bradford County Sheriff's Office cracking down on DUI's

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Bradford County (Michael Heeder)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla — Bradford County’s Sheriff, Gordon Smith, sent out a community warning against drinking and driving today.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“Our deputies will be out IN FORCE this weekend as we plan on covering the county with DUI enforcement,” Said Sheriff Gordon Smith in a Facebook post .

BCSO has already made three DUI arrests in 24 hours in Bradford County.

“It’s really that simple - you drink, you drive, you lose.”

BCSO states that their goal is for everyone to arrive alive at their destination over the New Years holiday.

“Arrive Alive isn’t just a catchy slogan, it’s our wish for you going into 2024. We Care.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!