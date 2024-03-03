Some Bradford County landlines cannot dial 911, sheriff’s office says

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — Bradford County Sheriff’s Office said some landlines are currently not dialing 911 due to an external phone disruption.

The sheriff’s office said that it’s employing the number 904-966-6161 as an alternative for those who can’t connect to 911.

Cell phones, however, appear to be able to call 911, and the non-emergency line 863-656-7497 is still operational.

Action News Jax reached out to Bradford County Sheriff’s Office for an update on when service will be completely restored. We are still waiting to hear back.

