STARKE, Fla. — There’s a major shake-up in Starke involving its city government and police department.

According to a 104-page memo from the City Manager to City Commissioners, the police department building appeared to be in disarray on Feb. 22.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed to Action News Jax it raided City Hall on Feb. 27. An FDLE spokesperson said it is an active investigation.

Three days later, on March 1, the city police department was disbanded and taken over by the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office.

In neighboring Alachua County in 2014, Action News Jax told you when the Waldo Police Department was disbanded.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Pictures included in the memo show bags of sealed evidence not secured in evidence lockers.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Starke Police Department disbanded, taken over by Bradford County Sheriff’s Office According to a 104-page memo from the City Manager to City Commissioners, the Starke Police Department building appeared to be in disarray on Feb. 22. (City of Starke)

Loose ammo was also observed in boxes as well as bullets in the back of police cruisers, the memo said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Also, photos in the memo showed uniforms were not secured and were just thrown into a room.

In addition, the City Clerk has resigned. Action News Jax has reached out to city leaders and is waiting to hear back.

Read the full memo below:

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.