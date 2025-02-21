Brantley County ending trash contract with Republic after ‘unacceptable’ service

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Brantley County announced this month it will not be extending its curbside trash collection contract with Republic Services.

“The quality of trash service has been unacceptable for some time,” The county said in a post to social media. “Brantley County Commissioners have taken every action possible to address the ongoing concerns with Republic Services. However, despite these efforts, service issues remain.”

The county’s contract with Republic Services will expire on May 1st.

Now, the Brantley County Board of Commissioners is accepting bids for the contract in a new Request for Proposal (RFP) process “to ensure the next provider will have financial loss and penalties if service is not properly maintained.”

Submissions are due by February 28th at 4:30 p.m.

