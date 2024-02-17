BREAKING: Clay County Sheriff’s Office at the scene of ‘armed suicidal subject’ in Middleburg

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has released an alert that law enforcement has responded to 4100 Old Jennings Rd. for what it calls an “armed suicidal subject.”

CCSO is asking anyone living in the area to please remain in your home. Drivers need to avoid the area as Old Jennings Road to Long Bay Road has been blocked off.

The sheriff’s office has said people can park and remain with their vehicle at the Calvary Baptist Church or at the parking lot at the Tynes Elementary School.

If you have concerns or can provide information regarding this incident you are asked to call 904-264-6512.

Action News Jax has a team on the way to the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is released.

