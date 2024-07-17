BREAKING: Local DJ’s ex-boyfriend found guilty of her murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Guilty verdicts across the board for the Bursey Armstrong Jr., the man police said shot and killed his former girlfriend and her unborn child.

Tasheka Young, known as DJ Ty’Sheeks on Power 106.1 was found shot to death at her apartment in July 2022, she was a mother of two.

Family members were emotional before and after the verdict came down. Just before, Action News Jax saw loved ones shake back and forth, and when they heard the word “guilty” there were tears. It was followed by huge, relief and joy from Young’s family.

“It’s a bitter sweet moment, it’s bitter to the point we lost two lives but it’s sweet to the point justice was served today,” cousin Anthony Cobb said.

Following Armstrong Jr.’s arrest, video captured him trying to escape a JSO interrogation room ceiling.

Young’s family said there’s nothing she wouldn’t do for anybody.

“Loving, fun, full of life, energy she had a beautiful personality and spirit and we see it in her kids today,” Cobb said.

The radio DJ’s mother, Olivia Young, found her daughter dead over 12 hours after it happened, surrounded by her two young children in the room. Young said her faith helped her get through testimony.

“It was nobody but God, so I felt good because Tasheka was standing there with me saying, ‘Momma you got to be strong, say what you got to say,’ and that’s what I did,” Young said.

The State’s closing arguments centered around what they described as irrefutable DNA evidence, the timeline of events, toll records, motive and consciousness of guilt, while defense questioned the timeline of events and some of the evidence and testimony.

Armstrong Jr. is set to be sentenced in August.

