Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer involved in crash on Fuller Warren Bridge

Jacksonville, Fl — Minor injuries were reported after a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer was involved in an early morning crash on the Fuller Warren Bridge.

The First Alert Sky Camera Network showed two vehicles were involved on I-95 northbound. The Florida Department of Transportation said the crash happened at around 1 a.m.

The JSO cruiser has extensive rear-end damage. The other car is heavily damaged on its front end.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said both the officer and another person were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Action News Jax and WOKV is working to find out how the crash happened.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.

