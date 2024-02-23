Local

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer involved in crash on Fuller Warren Bridge

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

JSO cruiser involved in crash on Fuller Warren Bridge (First Alert Sky Cam Network)

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Jacksonville, Fl — Minor injuries were reported after a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer was involved in an early morning crash on the Fuller Warren Bridge.

The First Alert Sky Camera Network showed two vehicles were involved on I-95 northbound. The Florida Department of Transportation said the crash happened at around 1 a.m.

The JSO cruiser has extensive rear-end damage. The other car is heavily damaged on its front end.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said both the officer and another person were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Action News Jax and WOKV is working to find out how the crash happened.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.

JSO cruiser involved in crash on Fuller Warren Bridge (First Alert Sky Cam Network)


JSO cruiser involved in crash on Fuller Warren Bridge (First Alert Sky Cam Network)

Rich Jones

Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!