BREAKING: Person shot at apartment complex on Beach Boulevard

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Shooting at apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported a shooting on the Southside.

Thursday night’s incident took place at the Mayfair Village apartments on Beach Boulevard.

Action News Jax has been at the scene for the last two hours.

Several police cars can be seen with several sections of the apartment complex taped off.

We are working to learn more and JSO has said they will be holding a briefing at around 11:35 p.m. This story will be updated when we learn more.

