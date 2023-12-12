Local

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responding to reported shooting on Westside

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JSO shooting investigation in Westside Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that officers have responded to a reported shooting on the Westside.

The reported incident is at San Juan Avenue and Jammes Road.

Action News Jax is currently on the way to the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

