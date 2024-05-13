Sources revealing to Action News Jax’s Ben Becker details of Jacksonville’s $1.25B stadium deal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sources are telling Action News Jax’s Ben Becker some details of Jacksonville’s proposed $1.25 billion stadium deal.

Here are some of the details:

$625 million each to be contributed by the City of Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Financing is still to be determined. $150 million will be in workforce money from the city geared toward the Eastside, with the Jaguars matching that figure.

One home game a year will remain in London with possibly two played every four years. NFL rules require every team to play one game overseas every four years. The rule right now is once every eight years, but it will go to every four years in 2025.

It’s unclear where the Jaguars would play during stadium renovations, although Gainesville is the likely landing spot if the team plays home games out of Jacksonville.

Becker shared last week a memorandum of understanding from former Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry’s administration. Here’s a look at the details of that proposal:

For this deal, which has been under negotiation since September, the Jaguars and the city are expected to make their announcement of the details at Tuesday’s Jacksonville City Council meeting.

