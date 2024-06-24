Breeze Airways restarts flights from Jacksonville to Westchester County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — You can once again catch a flight from Jacksonville to Westchester County, New York on Breeze Airways.

Flights happen two times a week: Tuesdays and Saturdays.

One-way tickets start at $59.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The route is seasonal.

Breeze offers flights to 15 destinations from Jacksonville.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.