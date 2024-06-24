Local

Breeze Airways restarts flights from Jacksonville to Westchester County

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

New destination Breeze Airways is once again offering flights from Jacksonville to Westchester County, New York. (Credit: Breeze Airways)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — You can once again catch a flight from Jacksonville to Westchester County, New York on Breeze Airways.

Flights happen two times a week: Tuesdays and Saturdays.

One-way tickets start at $59.

The route is seasonal.

Breeze offers flights to 15 destinations from Jacksonville.

