Brian Rolapp named new CEO of PGA TOUR

Ponte Vedra, Fla. — The PGA Tour has named Brian Rolapp as its new Chief Executive Officer. He will begin the role later this summer.

Rolapp spent more than 20 years with the NFL, where he most recently served as Chief Media and Business Officer.

He led major media deals with platforms like Amazon, Netflix, and YouTube.

He also helped launch the league’s digital service, NFL+.

A search committee that included Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, and Commissioner Jay Monahan unanimously selected Rolapp for the job.

Rolapp called the opportunity “an honor” and said he’s ready to work with players, partners, and staff to help grow the tour.

