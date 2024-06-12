Bridge maintenance to close two lanes on I-10 this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Double-lane closures heading eastbound on I-10 can be expected over the weekend.

The Florida Department of Transportation will be performing routine inspections on the overpass at State Road 23 and Halsema Road. As a result, drivers approaching the First Coast Expressway on eastbound I-10 will see double-lane closures Sat., June 15 and Sun., Jun. 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Crews will close the two inside lanes while the outside lane will remain open.

Drivers should expect delays so plan ahead.

