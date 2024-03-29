Bridge named in memory of Coach Gwendolyn Maxwell

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several former athletes from Ribault High School came together Friday to celebrate the life of track Coach Gwendolyn Maxwell, who was well-known and loved in the school’s community. To honor her life, a bill was passed in Tallahassee to have a bridge named after her. Action News Jax Nicholas Brooks talked to some athletes who said Maxwell changed their lives.

The daughter of Maxwell Chiquita Maxwell-Rivers said, “She was my mentor, she was my protector, and as I got older, she was my best friend.”

Family and friends paid tribute to Coach Gwendolyn Maxwell, who passed away at the age of 86 in 2020. State Representative Kimberly Daniels wanted to do something special for her track coach, who changed her life on and off the field.

“We passed a house bill to name this bridge after her. I’ve been trying to do it for a couple of years, and we finally got it done,” Daniels said.

For two decades, Maxwell coached at Ribault High School, leaving her mark not only on the track but also on the lives of her athletes. Maxwell led 269 track meet victories, 15 conference meet titles, and five state titles.

Maxwell’s classmate Gail Wyman said Maxwell was always pushing people to go beyond what they thought was their capability.

“If you needed something, she was to help you, motivate you, and she wanted you to be a better person.”

The bridge was named “Coach Gwendolyn Maxwell Bridge to Ribault”.

This is the same bridge that all the female athletes best known as “Maxwell’s girls” had to run on before a track meet. Now they are walking on it in memory of her.

“When I think of her, I think of coach. Coach means a lot more to us than it does to everyday people,” Daniels said. “They think they are folks who wear baseball caps and tennis shoes. No, these are fathers, best friends, mothers, trainers, and folks that teach us life skills.”

Jacksonville City Council members were also at the event, paying tribute to Maxwell as a coach and an educator for 36 years.

Friends and family told Action News Jax each time they walk this bridge they remember Maxwell’s dedication to her community.

