‘Brooke’s Law,’ which will help victims of deepfake crimes, heads to Florida Governor’s desk

Legislation named after the daughter of former Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is on its way to the Governor’s desk.

Brooke Curry is the inspiration behind Brooke’s Law.

In an on-camera interview with Action News Jax earlier this month, Brooke described the moments she first learned a total stranger had created fake nude images using her face and posted them to Snapchat.

“And random people were reaching out to me. So, that’s kind of when I was just like humiliated and embarrassed, because people that I’ve never spoken to before are seeing this photo, screenshotting it, sending it to me, kind of just spread really fast,” Brooke said.

And Brooke soon found there was no way to ensure the photos would be taken down.

“Multiple people got their hands on it, screenshotted it, and to this day, I don’t know who has it,” Brooke said.

But Brooke’s Law lays out a process that victims of unauthorized AI pornography can follow to force social media companies to remove the content, or else face lawsuits.

“This is specifically referring to deep fake images, of which 99 percent are targeted towards women and 98 percent are pornographic in nature,” said Senate sponsor Alexis Calatayud while presenting Brooke’s Law on the Senate floor Wednesday. “This experience unfortunately occurs to Floridians of all ages and is a traumatic experience.”

Now, after unanimous votes of approval in both chambers, Brooke’s Law heads to the Governor’s desk.

It’s a feat Brooke has been working towards since that traumatizing day two years ago.

“I went back-and-forth to even tell my parents, but I think it’s very important that people speak up and take back control because there are things that can be done for the victims,” Brooke said.

If signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, social media platforms will have until the end of this year to establish a process for victims to petition for the removal of deep fake content.

Social media companies will have 48 hours to follow through on those requests starting next year.

