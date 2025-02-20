Broward sheriff suspends 7 deputies for ‘failures’ in triple homicide in Tamarac

MIAMI — Deputies and detectives failed and law enforcement could have done more to prevent a triple homicide over the weekend in Tamarac, Sheriff Gregory Tony said Wednesday.

As a result of the department’s internal investigation, seven Broward County Sheriff’s deputies have been suspended for how they handled a prior domestic violence calls at the home of Mary Gingles, 34. She was killed along with her father, David Ponzer, 64, and family friend Andrew Ferrin 36, according to a CBS News report.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“This was a domestic violence incident that turned catastrophically bad. We fell short,” Tony said at a news conference Wednesday announcing the suspension of one lieutenant, two sergeants and four deputies. Tony said his deputies and detectives didn’t act on warning signs prior to the killings, saying law enforcement could have done more to prevent the tragedy.

“There was enough evidence where we could have potentially pursued a probable cause affidavit to arrest him and take him off the street,” Tony said, about a December call in which Gingles reportedly told deputies, “I fear that he’s going to kill me,” the CBS News report states.

Nathan Gingles, 43, is facing three counts of first-degree murder with a firearm, along with charges of violating a restraining order and child abuse. He was ordered held without bond on the murder charges and given a $2 million bond on additional counts.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Delta offering $30k to passengers on plane that crash landed, flipped over in Toronto

Read: Winning lottery ticket sold at Nassau County Publix

Read: Georgia governor suspends Glynn County Board of Education member after money laundering allegations

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.