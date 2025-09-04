Brunswick launching app-based transit service ‘Brunswick Breeze’ this fall

BRUNSWICK, Fla. — An innovative new public transportation option is coming to Brunswick this fall. The city is set to launch the Brunswick Breeze — an app-based, on-demand ride service designed to offer residents a more flexible and affordable way to get around.

Instead of waiting at traditional bus stops, riders will be able to use a smartphone app — similar to ride-share giants like Uber and Lyft — to request a ride. But unlike those services, the cost per ride with the Breeze will be just three dollars.

Brunswick Breeze, an app-based ride service Brunswick Breeze, an app-based ride service for the city, is scheduled to launch in Fall 2025.

“For the first two months of operation, it will be free to citizens and riders,” said Regina McDuffie, Brunswick’s City Manager.

That free trial period will begin during the city’s First Friday celebration in October and continue through mid-November. After that, each ride will cost only $3 — a price point many residents said is a game-changer.

“That’s reasonable. That is very reasonable,” said local resident George Francis.

“It makes it extremely affordable for everyone,” added Sylvie Love.

For many Brunswick residents without reliable transportation, the service could provide new opportunities, especially when it comes to employment.

“A lot of people want a job, but they don’t have a way to get there. So if the Breeze comes, then there’s no excuse,” said Michelle Johnson Bristol.

The service will be operated by Via, a private transit provider, and will use wheelchair-accessible vans to pick up and drop off riders. There will be no fixed routes — rides are on-demand and location-specific, aimed at providing maximum convenience.

“It will operate on a daily basis, and the operating hours hopefully will support the working community,” said McDuffie.

The city will initially roll out five vans, covering 12 designated service zones, including high-traffic areas like the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport and the College of Coastal Georgia. The model is inspired by a similar service currently operating in Valdosta.

The Brunswick Breeze is being funded by $1 million from the city’s general fund.

City officials are calling the Brunswick Breeze a smart, affordable, and accessible transit solution — set to launch this October.

