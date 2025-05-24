Brunswick man arrested, accused of shooting at four people with a shotgun

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been arrested after Glynn County police say he shot a woman Friday night.

Police responded to the scene near Mulligan’s Bar and the Royal Inn Hotel around 9:43 P.M., where they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her hip area.

According to the Glynn County Police Department, 32-year-old Brandon Betts fired a shotgun multiple times in the direction of the woman, her two children, and an additional man. The children are 9 and 7 years old.

The woman was the Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick, before later being airlifted to UF Health Shands in Jacksonville, where she is listed as being in “stable condition.”

Betts was arrested later that evening, according to GCPD, on four counts of aggravated assault. More charges may be added as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the police department at (912) 554-3645 or leave an anonymous tip through Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

