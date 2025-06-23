Bryan Martin coming to Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Bryan Martin will perform at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on Saturday, October 25.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 20, at 10 a.m. They will be available on AXS.com or at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office.

Raised in Logansport, Louisiana, Bryan Martin has become a prominent figure in country music, known for his hit “We Ride,” which reached No. 3 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart and earned Platinum certification from the RIAA.

Martin’s musical journey began in his childhood, singing in church and at local fairs, inspired by his mother, who sang with notable artists like Faron Young and Allison Krauss.

At 36, Martin continues to rise in the country music scene, sharing stages with Morgan Wallen as part of the One Night At a Time tour.

His music often reflects his struggles with mental health and addiction, resonating with audiences through albums like “If It Was Easy,” “Self-Inflicted Scars,” and “Poets & Old Souls.”

His latest single, “Wishbone,” co-written with Scott Sean White and Terri Jo Box, showcases his storytelling prowess and is produced by Nick Gibbens.

Bryan Martin’s upcoming concert at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall is a testament to his growing success and ability to connect with fans through his authentic storytelling and musical talent.

