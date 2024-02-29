Business still standing; Good Samaritan tackles suspect who doused Jacksonville bar in gasoline

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — People at the Jug Saloon said they were surprised to see that the dive bar was still standing.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Fuel on the ground didn’t stop this iconic Lynyrd Skynyrd Dive Bar on Lennox Avenue from opening on Wednesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The bar’s owner told Action News Jax that the man who tried to burn the place down is a regular.

“He’s a regular and he said I’m going to burn the place down and then he attempted to burn the place down,” owner Kenneth Gray said.

A normal day at the Jug Saloon quickly turned into a very scary one.

Gray said the man comes to the bar almost every day. But today, he brought problems, the size of two large jugs of gasoline.

Around 4 p.m., surveillance video showed him scuffling in the back with someone. You can then see him walk away. That’s when Gray said one of his employees called the police.

READ: Officials say brush fire 100% contained after St. Johns County residents were forced to evacuate

“She told me that one of the customers that come in with a couple of gallons of gas in each hand and was dousing it around and was saying, he was going to burn the place down,” Gray said.

You can see the man pouring the gas inside the building.

“I’m concerned not only for the bar, but for his well-being with him being in that mental state, Gray said.

In the video, you can see the moment when everyone realized he had doused the place with fuel. But soon after, a Good Samaritan took action and tackled him.

Gray said the regular’s behavior came out of nowhere.

“I would have never thought in a million years that he would do something like this... shocked,” Grey said.

The suspect then ran into the wood where Gray said police looked for him with a helicopter and K-9 unit.

READ: Lake City Fire Department announced assistant fire chief passed on Wednesday evening

“We’re going to make sure that he don’t come in again -- we’re going to have that fixed... but we won’t have him come in running around with gasoline trying to burn the place down,” Grey said.

Gray said a lot of people like coming to this place and taking pictures. If you know Lynyrd Skynyrd’s song “Gimme Three Steps,” you know what I’m talking about.

But Gray said after hours of searching, the suspect has been caught.

Now, the State Fire Marshall is investigating.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.