Busy Thanksgiving travel day at the Jacksonville International Airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The holiday travel rush is underway at the Jacksonville International Airport.

On Wednesday alone, airport officials expect there to be around 14,000 passengers.

Travelers are asked to pack their patience as this week is expected to be the busiest Thanksgiving travel period on record.

TSA expects to screen 2.9 million passengers Wednesday and another 3 million the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

Read: Record amount of drivers traveling for Thanksgiving

Action News Jax was at JIA all morning on Wednesday as most parking lots filled quickly.

Airport leaders are asking flyers to plan and arrive at least 2 hours before their flight leaves and consider other options for parking like ride share or being dropped off.

Action News Jax talked with travelers as they arrived at the airport to catch their flights.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“I’m going to see a bunch of my friends,” Giacomo Greci said. “First semester of college down, so excited to come back.”

“Heading back home to see the fam then heading back out,” Tyrone Hyde said.

LD and Pat McCollough are flying to Houston and Thanksgiving is going to be extra special this year.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“It is going to be the first time we are meeting our great-grandsons so we are really excited about that,” Pat McCollough said.

“I’m excited to be there for the first time since 1978 for Thanksgiving,” LD McCollough.

Airport leaders said Thursday won’t be nearly as busy, but if you fly back home Sunday and Monday, expect those crowds and give yourself extra time.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.