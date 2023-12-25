‘By all rights, he shouldn’t be alive:’ Clay County boy gets Christmas miracle, chance to walk

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — For five-year-old Noah Scott, life hasn’t been easy. Noah was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at 18 months old after being born prematurely, weighing just one pound 14 ounces, and suffering a head injury as a baby. Noah spent the first six months of his life in a neonatal intensive care unit.

However, that doesn’t stop Noah’s parents, Marci and David Scott, from making sure Noah enjoys life to the fullest, however they can.

“I’ll continue to carry him as long as I can and pull him in trailers [to places] as long as I can,” Mr. Scott said with a tearful smile. “But we want to continue to open up more and more ways for him to see the world, experience the environment.”

With the help of Noah’s new AAC talking pad, however, he is now able to express himself in ways he never could before.

“Sitting at home for dinner, for meals every single day, Noah would fuss and cry and whine, and we just didn’t know what was going on,” Mr. Scott told Action News Jax on Christmas. “Now, he knows how to communicate with us, his wants, his needs, his feelings, and now he’s going to kindergarten full time. And it’s a whole new world to, you know, interact with his peers, and respond to the teacher in a totally different way.”

With over $36,000 raised through the kindness of others on GoFundMe, now, Noah will also soon be able to walk, with his parents having officially signed a purchase agreement for a new Robotic Gait Trainer.

“By all rights. He shouldn’t be alive right now,” Mr. Scott said. “To have seen him and in the future, witness him overcoming all of those, all of the negativity, all of the naysaying, and defying insurmountable odds to take those steps is going to be absolutely, you know, incredible.”

After raising almost $40,000 for the cause, Noah’s mom says she hopes others going through a similar journey are as blessed as they were this holiday season.

“I hope that they can have the support that we’ve had, because it’s truly eye opening and to see equipment and how it has worked for other kids,” Mrs. Scott said with a smile.

