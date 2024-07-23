By the numbers: 2024 Paris Summer Olympics starts Friday

PARIS — The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris starts Friday, and about 10,500 athletes will compete for the gold. There are more numbers involved than just the iconic five rings, and WalletHub broke them down.

Overall, 329 sporting events will take place with athletes from 206 countries going head-to-head for 5,000 medals.

Ten sports may have disappeared completely from the schedule since the first modern games, but a new one will debut this year: breaking.

The oldest member of Team USA is 45-year-old artistic swimmer Bill May and the youngest is 16-year-old gymnast Hezly Rivera.

It’s going to cost an estimated $8.2 billion to host the games.

Four billion people are expected to tune in for the Olympics, while 10 million tickers are expected to be sold for the live event.

This means hotel prices have increased by 200% for opening night, and 50% of hotels are fully booked.

