California fast-food chain Fatburger coming to Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Los Angeles-based chain Fatburger is expanding its presence in Florida with plans to open 40 new locations over the next 10 years, including a new restaurant in Jacksonville.

Fatburger has two locations in Florida, situated in Riverview and Celebration. The first Jacksonville area Fatburger is set to open in Orange Park later this year, a company news release states.

Fatburger opened its first restaurant in Los Angeles 70 years ago and is best known for its cooked-to-order burgers which can be customize with a variety of toppings, including bacon, eggs, chili, and onion rings.

The fast-food chain’s menu also includes fat and skinny fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, Impossible™ Burgers, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100 percent real ice cream.

Fatburger set to have grand opening for new restaurant in Celebration

