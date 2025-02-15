Camden County deputy injured, leg broken while trying to make arrest

KINGSLAND, Ga. — A deputy with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office was seriously injured early Friday morning while responding to a call about a domestic disturbance.

The Sheriff’s Office says it was called out to an area off Vacuna Road in Kingsland around 2 A.M.

While the deputy was speaking with the person who called, a man who reportedly admitted to being involved began yelling from across the street.

Despite the deputy ordering him to stay on scene and show his hands, the Sheriff’s Office says the suspect ran away.

While attempting to make the arrest, the deputy hit the suspect with a taser to no effect. During the confrontation, the deputy was injured and left with a broken leg.

The Sheriff’s Office says domestic disturbances like this one are some of the most dangerous calls law enforcement officers respond to, since they can escalate quickly and unpredictably.

Our deputies put themselves in harm’s way every day to protect this community,” said Sheriff Kevin Chaney. “This incident is a reminder of the dangers they face and the sacrifices they make. We appreciate the community’s support as our injured deputy recovers.”

The suspect was ultimately arrested and booked into jail.

Action News Jax is working to confirm the identities of both the deputy and the suspect.

