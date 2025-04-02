Camden County Schools among 21 programs to receive statewide grants from the Georiga Power Foundation

ATLANTA, GA. — The Georiga Power Foundation announced on Wednesday that it has reached a new milestone, awarding over $2.25 million to 21 programs to support workforce development needs.

The Georgia Power Foundation’s Workforce for Georgia signature grant program, administered by The Georgia Foundation for Public Education, provides support to school districts that offer Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE) through traditional high school programs or through College and Career Academies (CCA).

These programs have helped reach over 10,000 students across Georgia.

“The Workforce for Georgia program addresses the economic growth needs in our state by investing in education and training for students and equipping them with skills needed for in-demand careers within their local communities,” said Rita Breen, executive director of the Georgia Power Foundation. “By fostering a well-trained workforce, we are not only enhancing the quality of life for Georgia residents but also ensuring that our state remains competitive by providing a trained workforce for businesses across Georgia.”

The programs accepting the grants include:

Athens Community Career Academy/Clarke County – Biomanufacturing Pathway Implementation

Columbia County School District – Growing the CSRA Teacher Pipeline

Elbert County High School – Welding Coursework Opportunities for Future Community Workforce

Foothills Regional High School – Foothills Weld Ready and Manufacturing Associate training

Stephens County Schools – Program expansion for the Advanced Manufacturing Pathway

Atlanta College and Career Academy – Bridging the Gap: Equipping Students with Industry-Standard Cybersecurity Skills

Cherokee County School District – Engineering Drafting and Design for Woodstock High School

DeKalb County Schools – Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Project - A Partnership in Engineering and Welding

GIVE Center West – GIVE RESET (a CTAE/Credentialing for engineering pathways for alternative students)

Bulloch County Schools – Heavy Equipment Operations Pathway

Camden County Schools – Patient Care Technician Pathway Expansion

Thomas County Central High School – Promoting the Manufacturing Pipeline

Valdosta City Schools – To expand the Construction Program to include plumbing and electrical trades

Vidalia High School – Vidalia High School New Early Childhood Education Pathway

Cartersville City Schools – Engineering Industrial Electrical Dual Enrollment

Chattahoochee County High School – Expanding College & Career Opportunities for the Children of the Chattahoochee Valley (Cloud computing pathway expansion)

Houston College & Career Academy – Cybersecurity Pathway Addition

Northside High School – Enhancing Biotechnology Education for Community Advancement

Taylor County High School – The Viking Forge (Agriculture Mechanics pathway)

Twiggs County Public Schools – Twiggs Computer Science/Cybersecurity Pathway

Union County College and Career Academy – Collision Repair Pathway

