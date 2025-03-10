Camden County seeking applicants for Aging Services Advisory Council

WOODBINE, Ga. — The Camden County Board of County Commissioners is seeking applicants to serve on the Coastal Regional Commission Aging Services Advisory Council to fill a vacancy.

The Coastal Regional Commission Area Agency on Aging (AAA) helps provide programs to older adults and their caregivers by providing more than eighteen service providers through the county. The Advisory Council serves as the official advisory council for the AAA.

The Aging Services Advisory Council is comprised of volunteers representing seniors, persons with disabilities, and caregivers residing in the Coastal Georgia region.

Potential applicants must have the following qualifications:

Must reside in Camden County and be over the age of 60.

Must not be an employee of the Coastal Regional Commission or an organization with a current contract for services with the AAA.

Ability to serve a three-year term with eligibility for reappointment at that time.

Ability to actively participate in the efforts of the council and exercise leadership in advocating the agency objectives in the community.

Ability to travel and attend quarterly scheduled meetings generally held on , Tuesday mornings at 10:00 a.m. located at the Richmond Hill City Center

Applications can be sent HERE.

